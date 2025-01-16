Sen. Tillis: Pam Bondi will make 'outstanding' attorney general

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis says he will vote to confirm Pam Bondi as Attorney General for the United States.

In a news release, Tillis says Bondi will be an "outstanding Attorney General that will apply the law without bias."

Bondi is the former attorney general of Florida. At Bondi’s confirmation hearing, Tillis defended her past claims of election irregularities.

"There are election irregularities in every election," Tillis said. "I don't think though that you've said that Biden is an illegitimate president. In fact, I think you said just the opposite. He is the president of the United States, and President Trump will be the next president."

Tillis also said he didn’t believe Bondi would rubber stamp potential pardons for violent Jan. 6 rioters.

"I was the last member out of the Senate on January 6th," Tillis said. "I walked past a lot of law enforcement officers, excuse me, who were injured. I find it hard to believe that the President of the United States or you would look at facts that were used to convict the violent people on January 6th and say it was just an intemperate moment."

North Carolina Republican Sen. Ted Budd has not weighed in on his vote.