Habitat for Humanity Charlotte Region still has its funding - for now

Many non-profits across the country have lost federal funding since President Trump took office. Habitat for Humanity Charlotte Region remains funded, but is worried about what's to come.

AmeriCorps organizations like Habitat were recently notified by the Office of Management and Budget that nearly $400 million in future funding would be frozen. Rebecca Oring of Habitat for Humanity said that while funding has not yet been removed from their organization, she urges lawmakers to make sure future funds are distributed.

"We are urging members of Congress to ensure that the funds that they appropriated get used for the purpose they were intended, which is to execute the AmeriCorps program and have members serving on the ground, both with Habitat and other nonprofits and faith-based organizations across the country," she said.

N.C. Attorney General Jeff Jackson and 18 other attorneys general have filed a lawsuit opposing the cuts, stating that the Office of Management and Budget has not been transparent.