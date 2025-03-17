Tillis' office releases audio of more threatening calls

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis’ office released more audio recordings Monday of death threats he has received in recent days.

Tillis’ office said last week that threats against the senator have increased in the first two months of the Trump administration as protests target Republicans around the country. Tillis released a portion of a threatening letter he received, along with voicemails left at his offices.

The senator’s staff said Monday that the release prompted even more threats, and even posted some on YouTube.

One woman said listening to threats brought her “joy.”

“My favorite was the old guy, the really old guy, who threatened to bash your head in with an axe handle,” the woman said. “That one was hands down my favorite.”

Another caller said he might kill Tillis.

“I might drive to North Carolina and shoot him dead in the street like the dog he is,” the caller said.

The caller then said he hoped Tillis’ family gets kidnapped and tortured.

As someone who has worked across the aisle with Democrats, Tillis has been in the spotlight more than North Carolina’s other Republican senator, Ted Budd.

Tillis has voted with Trump, including casting the deciding vote to approve Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary.

GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards, who represents western North Carolina, is one of the few Republicans nationwide to face backlash. He was heckled repeatedly during his event in Asheville last week.

Tillis communications official Daniel Keylin said the media should ask Democratic-leaning groups whether they are contributing to the threats.

“Are they doing their part to turn down increasingly divisive and even violent political rhetoric? Or are they instead fanning the flames for some unstable individuals who contact our office parroting their talking points and threatening our staff?” Keylin said.