NEWS BRIEFS

Man who threatened Thom Tillis pleads guilty

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT

The Department of Justice says an American citizen living in Thailand has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and his staff. 53-year-old Eric Charles Welton pled guilty to one count of threatening a federal official on account of his duties.

According to court documents, Welton made multiple harassing and intimidating calls to the offices of Republican elected officials and GOP organizations in the United States. Welton claimed he made the threatening calls because he was angry about the large number of unsolicited political emails he received. In September of 2021, Welton spoke with a staff member at the Senator’s Raleigh office and threatened to show up and “put a bullet through each of [their] heads.”

He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when sentenced in July.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain