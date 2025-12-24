Charlotte nonprofit to host Christmas Day brunch for motel residents, homeless neighbors

Nonprofits and faith-based groups across Charlotte are distributing food and toys to families in need ahead of Christmas — including people experiencing homelessness and families living in extended-stay motels.

On Christmas Day, Block Love Charlotte will host a brunch from 9 - 11 a.m. for families and individuals staying at the City Inn and Motel 6 along Nations Ford Road. The group plans to serve breakfast along with fruit, cookies and cupcakes, and distribute gifts to children.

“When you’re just trying to make sure that motel bill is paid, the last thing you’re probably thinking about is Christmas gifts,” said Deborah Phillips, the organization’s founder and executive director.

Phillips said children living in motels are often aware that their peers will be celebrating the holiday with presents and special activities — and she wants to make sure they don’t feel left out.

“We want to be able to bring that experience to these kids so that when they go back, they’re able to share in the same joy as the other kids,” Phillips said.

In addition to the Christmas Day brunch, Block Love Charlotte will distribute tarps and tents to people experiencing homelessness in the surrounding area.

Phillips said the group welcomes people interested in volunteering at the brunch, and that past years have brought out volunteers who recently lost a parent or spouse, or have recently moved to the city.

"It's a great way to meet people, to find out how you can get involved in the city, and most importantly, to show love," Phillips said.

On Christmas Eve, the organization will also give out toys to more than 700 children at its headquarters on North Graham Street. Families were required to register in advance.