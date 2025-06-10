Last month, in a razor-thin vote , the U.S. House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act as part of President Trump’s domestic policy agenda. The bill includes tax cuts and extensions, Medicaid and food stamp restrictions, border security funding and more. That bill’s fate now sits in the hands of the U.S. Senate.

The bill has sparked controversy and even served as the backdrop to Trump’s public feud with Elon Musk. In North Carolina, it could affect everything from hurricane recovery to health coverage.

In addition to the Trump administration's efforts to control immigration, a new travel ban is in effect, and officials are moving forward with revoking the temporary legal status of more than 500,000 immigrants .

Also, Sen. Thom Tillis remains on shaky ground, but recently avoided censure at the N.C. GOP convention, despite growing backlash within his party.

We take a look at what’s in Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” and what it could mean for North Carolina. We also examine how the president’s domestic policies are affecting the state — and what North Carolina lawmakers are saying in Washington.

GUESTS

Danielle Battaglia, Washington correspondent for The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer

Reuben Jones, Washington reporter for Spectrum News