© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' and what it could mean for North Carolina

By Chris Jones
Published June 10, 2025 at 6:03 PM EDT
The U.S. Capitol.
Paula Nardini
/
Pexels
The U.S. Capitol.

Last month, in a razor-thin vote, the U.S. House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act as part of President Trump’s domestic policy agenda. The bill includes tax cuts and extensions, Medicaid and food stamp restrictions, border security funding and more. That bill’s fate now sits in the hands of the U.S. Senate.

The bill has sparked controversy and even served as the backdrop to Trump’s public feud with Elon Musk. In North Carolina, it could affect everything from hurricane recovery to health coverage.

In addition to the Trump administration's efforts to control immigration, a new travel ban is in effect, and officials are moving forward with revoking the temporary legal status of more than 500,000 immigrants.

Also, Sen. Thom Tillis remains on shaky ground, but recently avoided censure at the N.C. GOP convention, despite growing backlash within his party.

We take a look at what’s in Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” and what it could mean for North Carolina. We also examine how the president’s domestic policies are affecting the state — and what North Carolina lawmakers are saying in Washington.

GUESTS
Danielle Battaglia, Washington correspondent for The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer
Reuben Jones, Washington reporter for Spectrum News

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins One Big Beautiful BillThom TillisTed BuddMedicaid
Stay Connected
Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
See stories by Chris Jones