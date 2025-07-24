© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Charlotte hires outside firm to investigate conduct claims; N.C. Senate race comes into form; Hornets win Summer League

By Gabe Altieri
Published July 24, 2025 at 2:56 PM EDT
Charlotte interim City Attorney Anthony Fox (left) and City Council member Victoria Watlington (right)
City of Charlotte
Charlotte interim City Attorney Anthony Fox (left) and City Council member Victoria Watlington (right)

The city of Charlotte has hired an outside attorney to look into claims of unethical conduct by council made earlier this year by Council Member Victoria Watlington. It came on the heels of a closed-door settlement between the city and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. Jennings later revealed that the settlement totaled $305,000.

The race for the North Carolina Senate is rounding out. Former Gov. Roy Cooper is set to announce on the Democratic side, according to Axios. Meanwhile, Politico reports RNC Chair Michael Whatley is stepping down to run on the Republican ticket.

Civil rights lawyer James E. Ferguson, has died at the age of 82. Ferguson helped found the integrated law firm in North Carolina: Chambers, Stein, Ferguson & Lanning. The “Stein” refers to Adam Stein, the father of current North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein. The firm won a landmark U.S. Supreme Court in 1971 that required busing to help desegregate schools. He also defended the Wilmington 10, a group wrongfully convicted of arson and conspiracy in 1971 for firebombing a white-owned grocery store. They were pardoned in 2012.

And is the future bright for the Hornets? For the first time, the team has won the NBA Summer League. We break down what it means for the team.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter
David Hodges, WBTV investigative reporter

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
