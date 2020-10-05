-
North Carolina is still without a full state budget after state senators did not hold an expected vote to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto Tuesday. That…
-
RALEIGH — North Carolina remains among the dozen or so states that haven't agreed to expand Medicaid to more of the working poor amid a lingering budget…
-
Under the new rules, most adults who qualify for Medicaid coverage will be required to prove they work at least 80 hours a month, or are doing other activities like volunteering or hunting for a job.
-
RALEIGH — Skepticism grew Wednesday that a massive change in administering North Carolina Medicaid's program will start as scheduled early next year as a…
-
El Temor Y La Confusión Sobre El Cambio De Inmigración Llevan A Algunos A Renunciar A Los BeneficiosEl bebé de Prince Ramirez va a nacer en una semana. Ella y su marido ya tienen un nombre escogido.“Oyuki Selene”Ramírez, quien es originalmente de México,…
-
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said now is the time to expand Medicaid coverage. North Carolina is one of 14 states that hasn’t yet expanded government…
-
Many big employers are wrestling with the best way to get a handle on the rising cost of health care. The state of North Carolina is taking a step toward…
-
Medicaid patients in North Carolina will soon be able to choose among insurance companies. The state health department announced the insurers Monday in…
-
North Carolina is looking for insurance companies as it privatizes its Medicaid system. The program that covers 2.2 million poor and disabled North…
-
North Carolina is one of 10 states that wants to add work requirements to its Medicaid program. Thursday the Trump Administration announced it's…