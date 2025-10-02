Local News Roundup: House subcommittee on crime after light rail Stabbing; CATS criticized in audit; Medicaid fight in Raleigh

A U.S. House subcommittee was in Charlotte this week for a field hearing. Its goal was to shed light on concerns about crime in Democratic-led cities, such as Charlotte. The hearing also follows the stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska earlier this year.

Among those who testified was Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Justin Campbell, one of the officers injured in a 2024 shootout in east Charlotte when four members of a task force serving a warrant were killed. He said repeat offenders are making them make their work feel pointless. Family members of crime victims also testified, telling the stories about how they lost their loved ones and their dealings with the judicial system since.

In similar news, North Carolina State Auditor Dave Boliek published a report on CATS this week. The audit was conducted in response to the Zarutska stabbing in August and found that security on CATS had declined in recent years. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles responded in defense of the CATS security contractor, Professional Security Services, saying it suggested that PSS is not qualified without offering enough evidence.

On the state level, Gov. Josh Stein is calling on the General Assembly to make up a Medicaid shortfall of more than $300 million. Earlier this year, lawmakers gave $600 million to the state’s Medicaid program, with $500 million to be used for the state's Medicaid rebase. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says that’s not enough. Republicans have agreed on a funding figure, but haven’t appropriated the money because of policy differences

And, as the federal government enters a shutdown, we break down the impact in North Carolina. Hundreds of state employees were furloughed on day one. We also discuss how national parks in the state may be impacted.

That and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

David Hodges, WBTV investigative reporter

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte