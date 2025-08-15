© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

GreenFaith Charlotte chapter joins national day of action against Wells Fargo

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:22 PM EDT
Rev. Amy Broos Paradise speaks at the Wells Fargo plaza in uptown
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
Rev. Amy Broos Paradise speaks at the Wells Fargo plaza in uptown

Local activists with the environmental group GreenFaith joined a national day of action in uptown against banking giant Wells Fargo today.

The event was part of the nationwide “Expose Wells Fargo Day of Action,” as activists criticized the bank for withdrawing from the Net-Zero Banking Alliance and scaling back DEI initiatives. Rev. Amy Brooks Paradise said the bank’s continued investments in fossil fuels are harming North Carolina.

"The way the climate was originally created, designed, and how it worked did not include that kind of torrential downpour in the mountains, but because we've heated up the environment, it makes it possible for it to hang out there and drop all that water," Brooks Paradise said.

The group called on the bank to reinstate climate goals it dropped in February, and to respect workplace unions. The group delivered a petition to a nearby branch with their demands.
Charlotte Area Wells FargoClimate Change
