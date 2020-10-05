-
Duke Energy is in negotiations with the city to buy electric buses for Charlotte Area Transit System. The news came as a surprise to environmentalists, who say an all-electric bus fleet would help the city meet its climate change goals.
Environmental and social justice groups say a new 15-year energy plan filed this month by Duke Energy would bring higher rates and still fall short of…
Hurricane Laura rapidly intensified before it made landfall. Abnormally hot water in the Gulf of Mexico helped it gain power.
Duke Energy has set a goal of doubling the renewable energy it produces or buys by 2025. The new target is in the company's annual sustainability report…
Across the low-lying coastal plains of North Carolina, it's not uncommon to see abandoned homes ruined by the floodwaters of Hurricane Florence two years…
Like hundreds of other cities, Louisville, Kentucky, is searching for a path to address climate change. Mayor Greg Fischer has declared a climate…
With the federal government's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, state and local governments in North Carolina have set their own ambitious…
North Carolina is on track to experience the most significant changes to its climate ever by the end of this century, according to a new report.Scientists…
The federal government’s leading atmospheric research agency published data this week showing 2019 was North Carolina’s hottest year on record.The data…
Thoughts of Yuletide and climate change don’t usually go hand-in-hand, but the state’s Christmas trees are not immune to the threats.Fraser firs are a…