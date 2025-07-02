Street outreach helps people living outside through hottest months

On Tuesday morning, Harper Ellis packed her backpack with peanut butter crackers, sweat rags, cold packs and water — a lot of water.

She headed to a nearby encampment of unhoused people who she’s been working with for the past year.

“I’ve been giving out these cold packs lately just so they have something that can prevent heat exhaustion because heat exhaustion can be quite deadly,” Ellis said.

In Mecklenburg County, 342 people went to the emergency room last year for heat-related illnesses. One person died. Heat poses a risk anytime the heat index gets above 80 degrees. Last week, it hit 110.

Ellis works on the local organization Roof Above's QT’s Street Outreach Team. She brings people basic goods, like food and water, and connects them to social services.

In the summertime, she also helps people protect themselves from high temperatures.

“I'd rather be around a pot of hot water than to go through the heat that we have to go through,” said an unhoused woman who lives near Interstate 77. She did not want to give her name due to safety concerns.

Last week, someone in this same encampment passed out from the heat. With summer’s hottest days ahead, Ellis will be back with more sunscreen, water and ice packs.

“Instead of people coming to my office, I bring my office to them,” Ellis said. “I bring whatever they need.”