Mecklenburg County and social service agencies are trying to make sure they're ready to house the region's growing number of homeless residents when cold weather arrives this winter. They face extra challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some programs canceled and shelters operating at reduced capacity. But thanks to changes during the pandemic, there may actually be more beds this year.
Roof Above says its Room in the Inn seasonal housing program for homeless residents will not operate this winter because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the agency says it is taking steps to increase capacity as cold weather arrives.
People living in tents on a vacant lot off 12th Street just northeast of uptown cleared out ahead of a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to leave the property. But…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say despite health concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, they have an obligation to help property owners remove homeless…
People living on the street is nothing new in Charlotte. But the coronavirus pandemic has brought encampments into the open, including onto vacant lots…
City housing officials have recommended spending $15 million from the Charlotte Housing Trust Fund to support nine projects this year. Most council…
Updated Thursday, April 9, 2020The Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to help North Carolina pay for 16,500 temporary housing units for people…
Housing advocates are calling on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to guarantee safe housing for the state's homeless population to help prevent the spread…
CMPD officers are helping to clear homeless residents from camps near uptown, leaving many looking for new places to live. That's raising concern among…
The number of people sleeping outdoors in Charlotte appears to be rising as shelter programs adjust services because of the coronavirus. These residents…