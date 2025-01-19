Local homeless shelters expand capacity ahead of freezing temperatures

Homeless shelters in Mecklenburg County will make room for additional beds and people ahead of extremely cold temperatures Sunday night through Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s overnight Sunday and remain at or below freezing during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The freezing weather is expected to continue Monday night, with lows near 16 degrees, into Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime highs remaining at or below freezing. Snow is also possible Tuesday night.

Volunteers with Block Love Charlotte are deploying to homeless encampments to warn people of the incoming weather and encourage them to visit a shelter. People who decline shelter will be given extra blankets.

If you need to visit a shelter, here's where you can go:

For Men:

Roof Above provides shelter for men and expanded capacity at their shelter locations. To access shelter, men may visit Roof Above at either 1210 N. Tryon St. or 3410 Statesville Ave. beginning at 4:30 p.m.

For Women and Families:

The Salvation Army provides shelter for women and families and expanded capacity at its shelter location. To access shelter, women and families may visit the shelter at 534 Spratt St. from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Transportation:

Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) buses will transport individuals to these shelter locations free of charge from Sunday through Wednesday. Riders must simply identify a designated shelter location to the driver.

How to Help:

