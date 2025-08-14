© 2025 WFAE

Area superintendents cautious after federal funding freeze

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published August 14, 2025 at 5:03 PM EDT
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE

This summer, the Trump administration froze more than $6 billion in school funding, prompting weeks of uncertainty and budget maneuvering from area school districts.

While the funding was ultimately unfrozen, school leaders say they’re already accounting for future disruptions.

Speaking on an episode of Charlotte Talks Thursday morning, Union County Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said that, in the long term, his district is not taking the unfrozen funding for granted.

“We’re very glad that the federal government restored those funds, but to be honest with you, we’re kind of treating this as a one-year grant and trying to figure out what to do a year from now to bring those funds back, even on a local or statewide basis," Houlihan said.

Other school leaders echoed Houlihan’s concern. Superintendent of Cabarrus County schools John Kopicki said his district is already looking at next year’s budget and considering potential realities where that funding is taken away.

"There's a lot of trepidation around which way the administration's going to go moving forward, from a federal standpoint," Kopicki said. "Years ago, you were just counting on this, it was never an issue, you were never worried about it. And now, you're not so certain or sure."

The funding targeted this summer helps support programs for migrant education and language services, among other things. Both Union County and Cabarrus County schools say their non-English-speaking populations have been growing.

James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter.
