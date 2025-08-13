Back-to-school check-in with superintendents of Union County, Cabarrus County and Iredell-Statesville Schools

It’s back-to-school season for many students in the region, with some already starting classes as early as Aug. 7 and more doors to open by September.

For many kindergarten through 12th grade students, this school year will bring noticeable changes. For one, at the state level, Gov. Josh Stein signed into law a bill requiring school boards to regulate cellphone use during instruction time. That bill also includes a requirement that schools teach social media literacy starting in 2026. Stein also signed a bill allowing automated speed cameras in school zones that could go up as early as Oct. 1.

Locally, three districts face their own changes and challenges this year:

Iredell-Statesville Schools are dealing with a growing population that’s put some schools in the district over capacity . The district is also rolling out new safety policies, such as a clear bag policy at all athletic events to improve security.

Cabarrus County Schools provides a 12% local supplement in addition to state-mandated teacher salaries; however, at a recent back-to-school event for teachers, Superintendent John Kopicki pushed for higher teacher pay from the legislature, citing persistent staff shortages in areas like math and science.

Union County Public Schools has taken steps to make it easier for people interested in becoming teachers, offering to pay the tuition for those pursuing a teaching license at local colleges and universities. The district is also looking into changes to recognize students who passed away after the names of two deceased students weren’t read during a June graduation ceremony.

We discuss what’s ahead this school year for students, families and educators with superintendents from Iredell, Cabarrus and Union county districts. We’ll discuss everything from budgets and funding to student safety and closing the learning gap.

GUESTS:

Dr. Andrew Houlihan, superintendent of Union County Public Schools

Dr. Jeffery “Jeff” James, superintendent of Iredell-Statesville Schools

Dr. John Kopicki, superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools