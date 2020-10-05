-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board agreed in November to create a position for a new, independent officer to monitor the superintendent and other top…
On Tuesday, Mary McCray, a retired teacher, will hand off the gavel after seven years as chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board.It's been an…
Figuring out what is the best time for schools to open is something parents and schools officials don’t always agree on. Many studies show that later…
CMS now has a student assignment plan after a 6 1/2 hour meeting that was often contentious.The closest votes involved changes to k-8 schools on the…
The CMS school board will have one new member. Elyse Dashew will join incumbents Ericka Ellis-Stewart and Mary McCray on the board as an at-large…
The Charlotte Mecklenburg School board will soon have two new people with the last name of Bailey. Matthews Mayor Pro-Tem Paul Bailey swept district six,…
Five CMS district seats are up for grabs this election. Current board members say they’ve seen the board through difficult financial times and are eager…