Just over 200 of North Carolina's 2,500 public schools earned A's from the state this year, and about half as many received an F.The state's school…
A rebellion against North Carolina’s school calendar law has gotten the attention of state lawmakers. About a dozen districts have started earlier than…
Iredell-Statesville Schools is joining CMS and other school districts in the decision to make May 16 an optional teacher workday, the district said in a…
School districts in North Carolina are feeling the squeeze. They continue to lose students and money to charter schools and then there are all the home…
School leaders in the Charlotte area are taking a closer look at security procedures following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in…
Two North Carolina school districts have won a combined $50 million worth of federal Race to the Top grants. Guilford County and Iredell-Statesville…