Jessa O'Connor
Jessa O’Connor is the Assistant Digital News Editor and Sunday reporter for WFAE. She joined the team in 2018 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned a degree in broadcast journalism and worked for her college radio news station. Jessa won national awards for her college news coverage, including “First Place in Radio” from the Hearst Journalism Awards Program and “Best Radio News Reporting” from the Society of Professional Journalists.
UNC Charlotte student Drew Pescaro is back in the hospital battling an infection related to injuries he sustained during a deadly campus shooting last month.
One of the students injured when a gunman opened fire in a UNC Charlotte classroom last month took his first steps without a walker Monday.
Charlotte city planners working to rewrite outdated zoning codes are exploring a controversial and bold idea of eliminating single family zoning.
Updated: 12:15 p.m.Mooresville Police and the community are mourning the death of 32-year old K-9 officer Jordan Harris Sheldon. Police say Sheldon was…
The professor of the UNC Charlotte class in which a gunman opened fire, killing two and injuring four others, said in a blog post Thursday that the gunman had been a student in his class.
Updated: Monday at 2:30 p.m.It was the last day of classes for UNC Charlotte students when a shooter opened fire in a classroom building during an…
Updated: Friday at 2:45 p.m.Friends and family members remembered the two students killed in Tuesday’s shooting UNC Charlotte – 19-year-old Ellis Reed…
Updated 12:30 a.m.A shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina Charlotte left two people dead and four wounded Tuesday, prompting a…
Additional video related to the shooting of Danquirs Franklin shows officer Wende Kerl saying Franklin's gun was in his jacket before he moved his hand to…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released body camera footage Wednesday capturing a fatal officer-involved shooting from January.Michael Daniel Kelley, 32,…