Local News

UNCC Shooting Victim Drew Pescaro Takes First Steps Without Walker

WFAE | By Jessa O'Connor
Published May 14, 2019 at 3:05 PM EDT

One of the students injured when a gunman opened fire inside a UNC Charlotte classroom last month took his first steps without a walker Monday.

Drew Pescaro, 19, tweeted a 21-second video of the milestone that shows him in a hospital gown, rolling an IV stand as he walks aided by a hospital worker.

"Took my first steps without a walker today so I felt the need to share it with everyone," Pescaro wrote in the tweet.

The video has been viewed over 39,000 times, has received over 2,700 likes and has been retweeted over 360 times.

Pescaro, who has been in the hospital for 13 days, has undergone at least two surgeries, according to posts on his Twitter page. The details of his injuries have not been released.

During his time in the hospital, Pescaro has had a few notable visitors — among them Panthers wide receiver Chris Hogan and Charlotte Hornets President Fred Whitfield.

Pescaro was one of the six students shot on April 30. Two students, 19-year-old Reed Parlier and 21-year-old Riley Howell, were killed.

[Related Content: UNCC Identifies Victims In Campus Shooting ]

The other three shooting victims, 20-year-old Sean DeHeart, 20-year-old Rami Al-Ramadhan and 23-year-old Emily Houpt, were released from the hospital within days of the shooting. Al-Ramadhan posted a video on Instagram on May 3 thanking the Charlotte community for its support.

"Stay strong Charlotte," Al-Ramadhan said.

Houpt walked in Saturday's commencement ceremony, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

A former UNCC student has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2019 WFAE

Local NewsUNCC Shooting
Jessa O'Connor
Jessa O’Connor is the Assistant Digital News Editor and Sunday reporter for WFAE. She joined the team in 2018 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned a degree in broadcast journalism and worked for her college radio news station. Jessa won national awards for her college news coverage, including “First Place in Radio” from the Hearst Journalism Awards Program and “Best Radio News Reporting” from the Society of Professional Journalists.
