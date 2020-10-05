UNCC Shooting

-
An outside review of the mass shooting at UNC Charlotte in April 2019 found nothing the university could have done to identify the threat earlier.The…
Thursday marks one year since a gunman opened fire on a UNC Charlotte building during the last day of spring semester classes. Two students died that day…
Because of concerns about the coronavirus, UNC Charlotte has canceled a concert planned for its Day of Remembrance on April 30, the one-year anniversary…
UNC Charlotte will move forward with plans for a $1 million memorial honoring students killed by a gunman in a classroom shooting in April 2019, the…
The commission charged with finding the best way to memorialize two students killed and four more injured in an April 30, 2019, classroom shooting at UNC…
Riley Howell was a lifelong Star Wars superfan. Now Howell, whom police called a hero for helping stop a gunman's rampage at UNC Charlotte, has been…
The first responders who rushed to UNC Charlotte on April 30 during a mass shooting were honored on the football field Saturday at a home game against the…
The fall semester at UNC Charlotte has officially begun. Today is the first full day of classes. And for the first time for many students, it’s a return…