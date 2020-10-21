Dashiell Coleman

Dashiell ColemanEditor, Digital News and Engagement
Dash joined WFAE as a digital editor for news and engagement in 2019. Before that, he was a reporter for the Savannah Morning News in Georgia, where he covered public safety and the military, among other topics. He also covered county government in Gaston County, North Carolina, for its local newspaper, the Gazette.
North Carolina health officials say providers that have the ability can start giving COVID-19 vaccines to all health care workers and any residents 65 and older.
The article of impeachment charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in riling up supporters at a rally outside the White House on Jan. 6, before members of the crowd stormed the Capitol as Congress was in the process of certifying the election president lost.
It was a grim week in the United States of America.
The coronavirus pandemic left artists, performers and restaurateurs reeling. Between that and the social justice protests that overtook the U.S. after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, creatives were finding new ways to reach audiences and make an impact. In fact, there were too many stories to tell in our arts and entertainment newsletter. Here are a few of the ones that stuck out the most to us.
Out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, 65 were in the red zone of the state’s COVID-19 risk map on Tuesday, indicating critical levels of community spread. Mecklenburg County was in the red zone for the first time.
The governor’s office said McMaster learned he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday night.
Jupiter and Saturn will appear to overlap on Monday evening — a rare sight that should be visible across the Charlotte region.
For the second year in a row, the U.S. National Whitewater Center is featuring a trail full of illuminated artwork created by Charlotte artist Meredith Connelly.
McAdenville is known as Christmas Town around the Charlotte region for its light displays every December. But one family's adding Halloween to the mix — and letting visitors control the show.
North Carolina will stay in its current level of COVID-19 safety restrictions until at least Nov. 13. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the extension of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan Wednesday, citing a rise in coronavirus infections.