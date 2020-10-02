Jodie Valade
Jodie Valade has been a Digital News and Engagement Editor for WFAE since 2019. Since moving to Charlotte in 2015, she has worked as a digital content producer for NASCAR.com and a freelance writer for publications ranging from Charlotte magazine to The Athletic to The Washington Post and New York Times. Before that, Jodie was an award-winning sports features and enterprise reporter at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio. She also worked at The Dallas Morning News covering the Dallas Mavericks -- where she became Mark Cuban's lifelong email pen pal -- and at The Kansas City Star. She has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University and a Master of Education from John Carroll University. She is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan.
-
All United House Of Prayer Sites In County Ordered Closed Over 'Grave' Concerns Of COVID-19 OutbreakAll United House of Prayer for All People sites in Mecklenburg County were ordered to close Saturday as COVID-19 cases connected to church events earlier this month continued to increase and county officials were concerned about a weeklong revival scheduled to begin Sunday.
-
Some students in Charlotte don't have reliable access to Wi-Fi, and have had to camp outside library branches for virtual learning during the pandemic. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is doing what it can to provide support during this unprecedented time of remote schooling.
-
The Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic opened a second location Monday in north Charlotte, more than a year after the opening of the first clinic funded by a partnership between the Charlotte Hornets owner and Novant Health.
-
Artist Dammit Wesley and his business partner, Will Jenkins, are embracing the opportunity they now have to show the Charlotte art world that creators can look just like them: Black men who are successful entrepreneurs and see the world differently than their white counterparts.
-
WFAE has compiled some of the most common questions concerning everything around in-person voting this year -- outside of the actual act of voting -- from observation to intimidation to buffer zones to police presence.
-
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte and Asheville on Thursday, the first day of early voting in North Carolina, the Biden campaign announced Tuesday.
-
Judy Williams, who turned the pain of losing her goddaughter into a Charlotte nonprofit aimed at preventing violence and helping families of homicide victims through grief, died Saturday after battling lung cancer.
-
Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health, including Wake Forest School of Medicine, announced Friday that they are officially merging, paving the way for a medical school in Charlotte.
-
One day, Charles Sledge II hopes he can look back on this time and think of how he started something big in Charlotte. Something that helped the city find…
-
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis has tested positive for the coronavirus his staff announced Friday night. He said he does not have any symptoms of the…