UNCC Student Drew Pescaro Back In The Hospital Battling Infection

UNC Charlotte student Drew Pescaro is back in the hospital battling an infection related to injuries he sustained during a deadly campus shooting last month. The 19-year-old from Apex had been discharged from the hospital Monday.

The update was posted Wednesday on Pescaro's twitter feed by his girlfriend Erin Wilson. No further details have been given on the seriousness of his infection.

Details of the specific injuries Pescaro sustained during the shooting have not been released but he has undergone at least three surgeries since entering the hospital on April 30, the day of the shooting, according to his Twitter feed.

On the last day of classes at UNCC, a former student opened fire in a room full of students giving end-of-year presentations. The shooter struck and killed two students — 19-year-old Ellis "Reed" Parlier and 21-year-old Riley Howell — and injured three more in addition to Pescaro: Sean DeHart, 20; Rami Al-Ramadhan, 20; and Emily Houpt, 23.

DeHart, Al-Ramadhan and Houpt were released from the hospital within days of the shooting. Al-Ramadhan recently underwent surgery and is "healing and doing great," according to the university.

Houpt walked in the May 11 commencement ceremony, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

The shooting suspect is in custody and has since been charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder in the attack. Authorities have not released a motive in the fatal shooting.

