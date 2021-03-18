ISS Will Offer Five Days A Week Of In-Person Classes For All Students

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced Thursday that middle and high schools will offer five days a week of in-person classes beginning April 7. The change comes in the wake of a bipartisan state decision last week to relax the 6-foot distancing requirement for grades 6-12.

ISS Superintendent Jeff James

"We believe that school is the safest place for our students to be right now," Superintendent Jeff James said.

In the last few days, school boards in Union, Gaston, Cabarrus and Catawba counties have approved Plan A schedules for middle and high schools. Union County is also offering five days a week, and the others are doing four in-person days with one all-remote day.

Those districts all held school board votes to approve the new schedules. In Iredell-Statesville, James simply announced the change. Elementary students already attend five days a week.

Middle and high school families will have a chance to opt into or out of full-remote learning before the new plan takes effect.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board leaders aren’t saying whether they’ll consider a similar move. Just before state leaders announced plans to allow Plan A in older grades, the CMS board voted for a Plan B schedule that has middle and high school students attending in person two days a week. It took effect this week.

CMS elementary and K-8 schools begin a four-day Plan A rotation on Monday, shifting from a two-day Plan B schedule.

The CMS board has a regular meeting Tuesday.