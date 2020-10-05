-
North Carolina paid out almost $35 million in teacher performance bonuses this year. On Thursday the state Board of Education looked at data to figure out…
-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved a 2019-20 budget Tuesday that includes teacher raises averaging 3%. The vote came more than halfway…
-
RALEIGH — North Carolina's chief lobbying group for teachers is seeking additional input from members before determining a response to the extended state…
-
When it comes to the state budget stalemate, Republicans and Democrats have been blaming each other – especially when it comes to teacher pay. Democratic…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' 9,000 teachers will get raises averaging 3%, based on a Friday school board vote that taps state money for experience-based…
-
Teachers in many schools across North Carolina staged protests Wednesday morning outside their schools in response to deadlocked negotiations between…
-
Twelve weeks into the school year and still without a raise, teachers plan to picket outside some North Carolina schools Wednesday. They're not talking…
-
About a dozen Charlotte educators and Democratic state lawmakers gathered Friday to voice support for Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that he says…
-
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed bills proposing pay raises for North Carolina teachers Friday, calling them “paltry.”The North Carolina General Assembly had…
-
The North Carolina General Assembly approved 3.9% pay raises for teachers and 2% raises for non-instructional staff Thursday, both increases over the next…