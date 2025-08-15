Novant Health gets state approval for new 50-bed hospital in Kannapolis

Novant Health has received the green light from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to build a new community hospital in Kannapolis.

The 50-bed Novant Health Cabarrus Medical Center will be located at 2401 Trinity Church Road and is expected to open in 2030. Novant says the project will help fill a more than 40-mile gap between its hospitals in Rowan and Mecklenburg counties, providing easier access to care for residents of Cabarrus, Rowan, and Stanly counties.

Plans for the state-of-the-art, energy-efficient facility include an emergency department, procedure rooms, diagnostic imaging, a lab, labor and delivery, and surgical services. The design also allows for future expansion as the region grows.

Dr. Sid Fletcher, Novant’s senior vice president and president of the Charlotte Region, said the new hospital is part of a larger commitment to “meet our patients where they are” and reduce the long commutes many have faced to access Novant facilities in Charlotte or Salisbury.

The Cabarrus Medical Center will join Novant’s existing network of hospitals, clinics, urgent care centers, and specialty practices across the Carolinas.