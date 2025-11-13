© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Josh Stein concerned about Border Patrol operations in Charlotte

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 13, 2025 at 11:18 AM EST

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein says he has reservations about the Trump Administration’s reported plans to carry out a large-scale immigration operation in Charlotte in the coming weeks. During a media session yesterday in Charlotte, Stein says he has concerns.

"If we had absolute confidence that ICE was going to come here and they were going to go and find violent dangerous drug traffickers and criminals and be targeted in their work, the city would welcome them with open arms," Stein said. "I'm almost certain of that. We haven't heard from them, so we don't know what their plans are, but we have seen instances where ICE has gone after American citizens and detained them for up to days at a time."

Stein said he has not received any official communication from Customs and Border Protection about a Charlotte operation.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
