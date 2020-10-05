-
Charlotte TalksThe end is near. 1,382 days after Donald Trump filed for reelection — on the same day as his inauguration — the finish line of the 2020 election is within reach, and the results in the Carolinas will have national consequences.
Charlotte TalksElection nights have gone on to become a mainstay of broadcasting. Sometimes it takes hours to determine the winner, and sometimes the race is called pretty early.
Charlotte TalksThe 2020 election could go down as the most-litigated presidential contest this country has seen.
While the presidential race is drawing long lines of early voters and record numbers of mail-in votes, there’s a lot on the line for North Carolina government.
Charlotte TalksMonday, Oct. 5, 2020How will the president's COVID-19 diagnosis and the widening outbreak in Washington affect the government and the final month of the…
Charlotte TalksWednesday, Sept. 30, 2020Reaction to the first of the three presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Did any jabs connect with voters who…
Charlotte TalksMonday, Sept. 28, 2020Tuesday's first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is anticipated to be one of the most-watched of all time. But with five…
CHARLOTTE — More than three-and-a-half years into his presidency and 40 days from an election, President Donald Trump on Thursday launched what aides…
Charlotte TalksSupreme Court watchers and political experts look at the implications of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death for the election, the Supreme Court and the country.
Charlotte TalksMonday, Aug. 31, 2020The conventions have wrapped, and religion – something we’re told should never mix with politics – was touted by both parties, albeit…