Greensboro seeks input on proposed transportation projects

The Greensboro Department of Transportation has published a list of proposed construction projects for the next decade. The department is now asking for public feedback.

Every two years, the Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization votes on and approves state and federally funded projects, including roadway and public transportation initiatives, as well as bicycle and pedestrian projects.

They’re evaluated and scored using a quantitative process. But there’s also a key qualitative component. Residents and others are invited to review and comment on the proposals.

Greensboro Senior Civil Engineer Lydia McIntyre says public input is essential in terms of how the projects are carried out.

"We had a case with the Urban loop where there was a ramp that was impacting the community," she says. "Because they spoke up, that particular ramp was adjusted to account for that. We had another project on Benjamin that's currently unfunded, but it's unfunded because the community spoke up and were concerned about the design that was being proposed. So now we're going back to the drawing board."

There will be an online public meeting Thursday, August 27 from noon to 1 p.m. Individuals can also opt to complete an online survey or connect via mail or email.

The Transportation Advisory Committee will review applications and community feedback before deciding which projects move forward. In total, about $840 billion in state and federal funding has been allocated for transportation projects in the Greensboro metropolitan area.

