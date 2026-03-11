© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Governor's Village STEM Academy to split into two schools

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published March 11, 2026 at 4:12 PM EDT
Governor's Village STEM Academy (Upper Campus)
Google Streetview
Governor's Village STEM Academy (Upper Campus)

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to split the Governor’s Village STEM Academy from a K-8 school into two separate schools, an elementary school and a middle school.

The change would be effective in the 2026-27 school year. The school already functions under two campuses — a lower and upper division, so the main difference is that each school would have their own principal.

CMS says there’s no financial impact. The school numbers already justify enough state funding to fund two separate principals.

James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
