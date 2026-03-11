Governor's Village STEM Academy to split into two schools

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to split the Governor’s Village STEM Academy from a K-8 school into two separate schools, an elementary school and a middle school.

The change would be effective in the 2026-27 school year. The school already functions under two campuses — a lower and upper division, so the main difference is that each school would have their own principal.

CMS says there’s no financial impact. The school numbers already justify enough state funding to fund two separate principals.