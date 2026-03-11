© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Airport security delays continue nationwide as Charlotte Douglas warns travelers to plan ahead

WFAE
Published March 11, 2026 at 9:33 AM EDT

Travelers around the country have faced long security lines at airports because of the partial federal government shutdown and lower staffing levels at the Transportation Security Administration.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials said operations remained normal Tuesday. But they cautioned that conditions could change in the coming days and urged travelers to arrive early and allow extra time to get through security.
Politics