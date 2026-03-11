Silfab Solar resumes limited operations after chemical leaks

The Silfab Solar plant in Fort Mill has resumed limited operations following two chemical leaks reported last week. State and federal regulators say the facility will not restart any operations involving chemicals until it agrees to hire a professional engineer with expertise in chemical processes and to notify state regulators as quickly as possible of any future leaks.

Silfab said there was never any threat to the public from the two incidents. One leak involved about 300 gallons of a chemical solution. The other was a smaller leak from a chemical holding tank.

The plant, which manufactures solar panels, has been the subject of years of protests because of its proximity to Flint Hill Elementary School.