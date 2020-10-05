-
Vance High School will be renamed Tuesday, possibly for civil rights lawyer Julius Chambers.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says all students should now be able to connect to the internet for remote learning. But the path to meeting that goal has been a twisty one.
North Carolina public school students in grades K-5 will be permitted to transition to full in-person instruction beginning Oct. 5, Gov. Roy Cooper…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hoping that thousands more families sign up this week for meals delivered by school buses or picked up from schools.The…
Three weeks ago, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston announced a new advisory group that would determine when schools return to…
Mecklenburg Health Director Gibbie Harris said Wednesday that students could return to in-person schools part time if the county’s test-positivity rate…
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated when The Charlotte Observer got the tape of David Switzer apologizing for a comment at a staff…
Zebulon Vance was a Confederate general, a slaveholder, a North Carolina governor and a U.S. senator -- but he won't be the namesake for a…
A county mandate to raise all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff to at least $15 an hour could lead to the loss of 175 jobs, the school board chair told…
Updated 6:29 p.m.Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is suing an Atlanta company that sold a panic-alarm system that the district says doesn't work. The suit…