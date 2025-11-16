© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to hold in-person classes Monday

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 16, 2025 at 6:42 PM EST

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will hold a normal in-person school day Monday, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents conducted operations across Charlotte over the weekend.

The district says there has been no immigration enforcement activity on any CMS campus. However, if CBP appears at a school, they will consider shifting to remote instruction.

CMS says it expects students to attend, emphasizing that all children, regardless of immigration status, have the right to a public education.

Students who are absent will have five school days to work with their teachers on making up any missed assignments.
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
