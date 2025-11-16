Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to hold in-person classes Monday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will hold a normal in-person school day Monday, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents conducted operations across Charlotte over the weekend.

The district says there has been no immigration enforcement activity on any CMS campus. However, if CBP appears at a school, they will consider shifting to remote instruction.

CMS says it expects students to attend, emphasizing that all children, regardless of immigration status, have the right to a public education.

Students who are absent will have five school days to work with their teachers on making up any missed assignments.