CMS: No immigration activity planned on school grounds as some express fear

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is reassuring families after news reports that federal border patrol agents are coming to Charlotte. The district emphasized that no immigration enforcement activity has occurred on school property.

In a message to families Thursday afternoon, CMS said it has not been notified of any planned actions and noted that it follows federal and state laws guaranteeing all children the right to a public education regardless of immigration status.

Speaking at a press conference Friday, CMS board member Liz Monterrey-Duvall said she’s worried about the impact the news may have on students from immigrant families.

“It’s devastating,” she said. “I’m a daughter of immigrants, and I’m very protective of our students and our kids, and I’m worried about absenteeism and learning loss.”This summer, CMS clarified that immigration officials may not access students, staff, private school areas or documents without a warrant. Still, some immigrant advocates have pushed the district to go further.

Latinos make up the second-largest group of CMS students.