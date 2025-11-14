© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

CMS: No immigration activity planned on school grounds as some express fear

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:31 AM EST
At a CMS school board meeting, an attendee unfurls a banner to protest ICE at schools.
James Farrell / WFAE
At a CMS school board meeting, an attendee unfurls a banner to protest ICE at schools.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is reassuring families after news reports that federal border patrol agents are coming to Charlotte. The district emphasized that no immigration enforcement activity has occurred on school property.

In a message to families Thursday afternoon, CMS said it has not been notified of any planned actions and noted that it follows federal and state laws guaranteeing all children the right to a public education regardless of immigration status.

Speaking at a press conference Friday, CMS board member Liz Monterrey-Duvall said she’s worried about the impact the news may have on students from immigrant families.

“It’s devastating,” she said. “I’m a daughter of immigrants, and I’m very protective of our students and our kids, and I’m worried about absenteeism and learning loss.”This summer, CMS clarified that immigration officials may not access students, staff, private school areas or documents without a warrant. Still, some immigrant advocates have pushed the district to go further.

Latinos make up the second-largest group of CMS students.
Politics CMSImmigration
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
