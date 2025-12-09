Ardrey Kell student sues CMS after district paints over Charlie Kirk memorial on spirit rock

A student at Ardrey Kell High School is suing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education after the district initially claimed her painting of the school’s spirit rock amounted to vandalism.

The lawsuit says the unnamed junior had permission to paint the rock in honor of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed in September. Her design included the phrase “live like Kirk” and a Bible verse.

After the painting appeared, Principal Susan Nichols told parents that the image was “vandalism” and said law enforcement was investigating. CMS later walked back those claims.

The student alleges the district censored her speech and falsely accused her of misconduct. A CMS spokesperson said the district does not comment on active litigation.