Some CMS magnet lottery results delayed by technical issues

Families who entered the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools magnet lottery are beginning to receive results this week, but district officials say technical problems have caused confusion for some applicants.

CMS recently launched a new online platform called Parchment, designed to streamline the magnet lottery function that allows families to enroll children in magnet programs outside their assigned neighborhood schools.

Soon after results were released, some parents raised concerns on social media, saying students were incorrectly listed as waitlisted. CMS assistant communications officer Tom Miner said the issue stems from how the new system processes applications.

According to Miner, Parchment does not recognize which students already hold a magnet seat. As a result, students who reapplied for their current magnet program may have seen a waitlist designation. Miner said those students’ existing placements are not affected.

Other parents reported that children applying to attend the same magnet school as a sibling were also shown as waitlisted, despite district policy guaranteeing siblings a spot. Miner said that policy remains in effect and that siblings will still be placed together.

CMS officials say they are working to clarify results for families impacted by the system error.