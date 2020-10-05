-
When Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools revealed that this year’s enrollment was down by almost 7,000 students, the drop of almost 5% seemed shocking. Officials had suspected the all-remote opening would send some families in search of other options, but they didn’t anticipate that many.
A year after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board decided to create a new position to oversee its top administrators, the board has filled that post with a person who's well known in the CMS community.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is moving ahead with plans to bring K-5 students back for in-person classes next week, even with some COVID-19 data in the red zone.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will launch a renaming process for Barringer Academic Center on Wednesday after learning that it's named for three advocates of white supremacy.
Time Out For Sports: Panthers Fall To Saints; COVID-19 Remains Challenge For Teams; Local Ties To DodgersTime Out For Sports took a break for a few weeks, and a lot has happened in the interim — especially with how the coronavirus is affecting sports on all levels.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders will discuss Wednesday whether rising community spread of COVID-19 should stand in the way of K-5 students returning to schools Nov. 2.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg high school students who are taking certain math, English and science courses this semester will have to report to their schools for state exams in December, even if they signed up for the district’s Full Remote Academy to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary students have been learning remotely since August, but about 100 of them ride a school bus every morning to a place that looks and sounds a lot like school.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy after displaying symptoms of facial paralysis at a staff meeting Tuesday morning.
School looks different for most students these days because of the coronavirus pandemic. But whether classes are in person or online, a lot of Charlotte-area high schools start very early in the morning.