© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CMS Board will get four new faces, as incumbents fall in elections

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:10 PM EST
Vote here sign
Ely Portillo
/
WFAE
A polling place at Sardis Presbyterian Church in southeast Charlotte.

Nearly half of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will be new next year, after challengers unseated two incumbents in Tuesday’s elections, and two seats were left open after incumbents declined to run again.

Six of the board's nine seats were up for grabs. Two incumbents, Thelma Byers-Bailey and Summer Nunn, didn't run. Shamaiye Haynes won the race to replace Byers-Bailey in west Charlotte’s District 2 and Anna London took Nunn’s District 6 seat.

Political newcomer Charlitta Hatch beat out incumbent Melissa Easley for the District 1 seat. And in District 5, Cynthia Stone beat out incumbent Lisa Cline, the board’s lone Republican.

Board member Stephanie Sneed, the board's chair, was the only incumbent in a competitive race to hold her seat. The board's vice chair, Dee Rankin, ran unopposed.

While the school board is nominally nonpartisan, the candidates endorsed by the local Democratic Party won all six seats.

Here's who won:

  • District 1
    • Charlitta Hatch (44.83%)
    • Bill Fountain (29.14%)
    • Melissa Easley (25.61%)
  • District 2
    • Shamaiye Haynes (74.52%)
    • Juanrique Hall (24.48%)
  • District 3
    • Dee Rankin (Unopposed)
  • District 4
    • Stephanie Sneed (62.72%)
    • Robert Edwards (18.57%)
    • Jillian King (17.61%
  • District 5
    • Cynthia Stone (56.80%)
    • Lisa Cline (42.47%
  • District 6
    • Anna London (49.85%)
    • Justin Shealy (26.16%)
    • Toni Emehel (23.07%)

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Tags
Politics ElectionCMS BoardCMSCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools2025 North Carolina Municipal Election Results
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell