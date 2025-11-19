Parents are keeping watch outside CMS schools amid Border Patrol surge

As students filed out of East Mecklenburg High School Wednesday morning for early dismissal, they passed by a smiling Anita Blanchard, standing on the corner of Monroe Road and Conference Drive, with a megaphone in hand and a whistle around her neck.

“We know the drop-off locations around here, and we have parents stationed at each spot,” Blanchard said. “We all have whistles to blow. Three short whistles means that we see ICE. Three long whistles means they’re abducting people.”

Blanchard, a parent of students at East Mecklenburg, is one of several parents and volunteers who have been out at drop-off and dismissal every day this week. They hope to offer a friendly presence and keep a watchful eye out for immigration agents as students come and go to school amid the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s deployment in Charlotte.

Since Border Patrol agents arrived in Charlotte, parents and community volunteers have been seen standing at street corners near several schools across the region.

“East Meck is an amazing, diverse high school and we want very much to support the families and to make sure that they feel safe and that they are safe going to school,” Blanchard said.

The Border Patrol deployment has sparked fear in school communities — particularly those with high numbers of Hispanic students. More than 30,000 students across the district were absent from school Monday, more than double the usual number. At East Meck, district records show there were 653 absences, compared to just 274 a week earlier. About 40% of the school’s students are Hispanic.

“These kids, they’re here to learn, some of them aren’t showing up to learn because of that fear. It’s just not right,” said William Taylor, president of the East Mecklenburg PTSO, which has helped organize the watch. In the event of Border Patrol’s arrival, Taylor says the goal is to “bear witness” and document and record any interaction.

CMS has said there have been no immigration activities conducted on school grounds, but there is still tension. One volunteer told WFAE they saw a Border Patrol vehicle drive past the school. Another described a vehicle pulling into the bus lot that initially prompted concern — but turned out to be a parent dropping off their kids. Taylor said reports of a drone flying over the school sparked fear and rumors.

“That drone turned out to be a reporter who took an aerial shot of the students. But it sparked fear,” Taylor said. “And that’s what we’re seeing — people are just afraid.”

Students have also protested at the school. Speaking outside the school on Monday, 10th grader Tobi Davis stood with volunteers holding a sign protesting immigration enforcement. She said the atmosphere in the school was supportive.

“It felt very united," Davis said. "I would see people with 'NO ICE' banners and all that stuff. They were all really creative. And it was amazing. It was amazing to be in an atmosphere of people that really care about other people.”

The Border Patrol has taken notice of Charlotte parents like Blanchard. On X, Border Patrol Commander-at-large Gregory Bovino commented on a video shared by the Charlotte Observer about parents taking watch near bus stops to ensure kids get off safely. Bovino wrote: “If they are worried about illegal alien child rapists, who we unfortunately arrest constantly, then they'd be correct. Our agents want children to be safe also.”

The Border Patrol says it’s arrested more than 250 people in Charlotte since Saturday. The agency had named 11 of those as of Wednesday, but has largely not responded to questions about who they’ve detained, what they're charged with or where agents have taken them.