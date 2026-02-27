I-485 express lanes open this weekend in south Charlotte

Officials from the North Carolina Department of Transportation joined local leaders Friday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the new I‑485 Express Lanes between Interstate 77 and U.S. 74 in south Charlotte. The toll lanes — spanning 18 miles — are scheduled to open Saturday morning.

‘The nature of growth’

NC Turnpike Authority Executive Director JJ Eden said the expansion is essential as Charlotte and other North Carolina cities continue to grow.

“We’re seeing some growth in areas that are restricted here in Charlotte, also in Raleigh, and in other places that you wouldn’t even anticipate. It’s just the nature of growth,” Eden said. “In order to attract industry and to move people, we have to figure out transportation solutions.”

How pricing will work

The express lanes will use variable pricing that changes based on vehicle size and the time of day and week.

Eden said the goal is to keep traffic flowing smoothly.

“Managed lanes work by increasing the price to keep traffic moving at a certain service level,” he said. “If traffic gets high, you’ll see the rates go up. That’s the only way to keep traffic moving.”