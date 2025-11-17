-
After raids, Charlotte City Council committee votes to direct more money to organizations that work with immigrantsCity Council members condemned the raids by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday.
-
Immigration attorneys Jamila Espinoza and Andres Lopez explain what rights Charlotte residents have as U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents carry out a wave of public arrests across the city.
-
As U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents continue an immigration enforcement operation across Charlotte, businesses along South Boulevard are seeing steep drops in customers.
-
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested more than 130 people over the weekend in Charlotte. A spokeswoman told WFAE on Monday morning that those arrested were in the country illegally and that some have prior criminal histories, including charges such as larceny and assault. The agency did not identify any of those arrested.WFAE has requested that information to verify who is being taken into custody and whether they have any criminal record.
-
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein issued a video statement Sunday criticizing what he described as aggressive and inappropriate actions by federal immigration agents operating in Charlotte. Stein said residents want to feel safe in their communities and urged Customs and Border Protection to focus on targeting criminals.