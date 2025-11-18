Immigration rights and resources

-
Las detenciones hasta el momento han sido impactantes por su carácter público, generando temor entre muchas familias inmigrantes y planteando numerosas preguntas sobre qué deben y no deben hacer las personas al encontrarse con agentes federales y qué derechos les amparan ante la ley.
-
Siembra NC, an immigrant worker organizing group, has developed a new app to create a historical record of DHS and ICE arrests in the Charlotte area.
-
Immigration attorneys Jamila Espinoza and Andres Lopez explain what rights Charlotte residents have as U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents carry out a wave of public arrests across the city.
-
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that U.S. Border Patrol agents will be deployed to Charlotte as early as Saturday, Nov. 15.
-
State lawmakers are requiring closer collaboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.