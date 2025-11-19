How to help immigrant communities in Charlotte

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived in Charlotte, Saturday, Nov. 15. Over the past five days, agents arrested more than 250 people across the city.

Border Patrol agents are conducting operations in immigrant corridors, including South Boulevard, Central Avenue and Archdale Drive. Many businesses in these areas have closed temporarily to protect families, and many residents are staying home out of fear of being detained.

Nonprofits and community members across the city have taken action to help neighbors affected by the “Charlotte’s Web Operation.”

Below is a list of organizations you can support or volunteer with to help those in your community, links to their website, and a description of their needs.

If you are a nonprofit organization or if you know of any organizations that are looking for volunteers and support, please fill out this form , and WFAE will add them to this list.

CharlotteEAST

CharlotteEAST has been compiling a comprehensive list of community resources, which include information on training, hotlines, know your rights resources, volunteer opportunities and more. The group has also compiled a list of impacted businesses in the Eastland area that the community can support.

To learn more, click here .

The group has also created a form that small businesses that have closed due to CBP presence in Charlotte can fill out to receive monetary support.

ourBRIDGE for KIDS

Location: Nourish Up, 901 Carrier Dr., Charlotte, NC 28216

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

ourBRIDGE for KIDS is collecting food donations for families. You can drop off food donations at Nourish Up and let the Nourish Up staff know that the donation is for ourBRIDGE.

Items of need include non-perishable food items such as sugar, maseca, potatoes, rice, beans and lentils, canned tuna, ramen, pet food and more.

Other items of need include toilet paper, paper towels, diapers and baby wipes.

Monetary donations are also needed so the team can purchase food items to meet the needs of families.

To learn more about donation needs, click here to see their full Instagram post.

Latin American Coalition

The Latin American Coalition is seeking monetary donations from the community to help provide families with food assistance, personal hygiene items, household supplies, and ongoing virtual mental health and legal support.

Click here to learn more and give.

Carolina Migrant Network

Carolina Migrant Network has a rapid response support form that people and organizations can fill out and provide information about what resources and help they can offer. If you are interested, fill out the form here .

The Carolina Migrant Network also has information regarding your rights, ICE hotline number where you can call and report an ICE sighting and more. For additional resources, click here .

East Mecklenburg High School Parent Teacher Student Organization

Location: 6800 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212

Hours: Monday through Friday 7:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.

The East Mecklenburg High School Parent Teacher Student Organization is hosting a food drive and is asking for donations of non-perishable foods, including canned meats, nut butter, soups, pasta, rice, grains, flour, sugar, oil, spices, personal hygiene products and feminine hygiene products.

They are asking for donations to be dropped off at the main office. You can also contribute monetarily here .

Siembra NC

Siembra NC has a hotline number that community members can call and alert suspected ICE activity. Verified ICE activity will be shared with the community.

Thrift Pony

Location: 1824 Statesville Ave #103, Charlotte, NC

Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thrift Pony, a thrift and consignment store located in Camp North End, announced on their Instagram Monday that it will be donating 25% of sales through the end of the week to the Carolina Migrant Network.

Additional Resources

Below are other organizations in Charlotte and the services they provide to support immigrant neighbors.

Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy

The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy provides legal support and services to immigrants and their families.

For more information, click here .

Compare Foods

Location: All nine locations in the Charlotte area

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Compare Foods Charlotte is offering free delivery and pickup through Dec.31 to protect immigrants in the community.