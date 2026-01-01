In western NC state House primary, past and present representatives face off

A current member of the N.C. House of Representatives' Republican leadership will face off against a past member in March's primary election.

Rep. Jake Johnson is in the midst of his fourth term representing House District 113, which covers all of Polk county and parts of Henderson, McDowell and Rutherford counties. He'll face off against Mike Hager, who was serving as the House Majority Leader when he resigned in 2016 to take care of his ailing father.

Johnson argues that he has secured a significant amount of local funds for the district in recent state budgets and wants to continue the work of Helene recovery in the western North Carolina district. Hager, meanwhile, said he left with unfinished business and wants to come back to Raleigh to protect seniors and bring more opportunity to the rural district.

"This is certainly not what we want this time of year. We do not like seeing Republicans pitted against Republicans," Johnson said, adding that he is proud of his record on issues like bringing broadband to rural communities and trying to remove diversity, equity and inclusion programs from state government and schools.

Johnson adds that he has support from a number of prominent Republicans, including Speaker of the House Destin Hall, State Auditor Dave Boliek and Labor Commissioner Luke Farley.

Hager said he is a proponent of working to reduce property taxes, find ways to lower the cost of medication and cut energy rates. That's particularly important in House District 113, he said, because there is a significant population of senior citizens.

"Nobody who's 65 and over should have a chance to lose their house because they can't pay their property taxes," Hager said, adding that he wants to enhance the state's Homestead Act so that seniors don't have to pay property taxes.

It would be crucial, he added, for the General Assembly to find other ways to lesser the burden on local governments if that chunk of property tax revenue were removed.

Johnson said he does not support such an exemption because, after talking with the county managers in the district, it would effectively result in a 35% tax increase for working people to make up the newfound shortfall. Furthermore, Johnson believes the burden would largely be lessened on folks who are retiring to the area from out-of-state.

"I just don't think that's the answer when we already have a problem with our workforce in western North Carolina," Johnson said.

Part of Hager's frustration with the current General Assembly stems from its failure to pass a comprehensive state budget. Both the House and Senate have passed their own versions, but differences on a number of key issues have brought any progress on a compromise to a standstill.

"We couldn't leave without a budget, and that was our main focus. I mean, that's why you go to Raleigh. That's why legislators are there," Hager said.

Without a budget, Hager added, funding for things like mental health services and school systems can remain unresolved.

Johnson said he is a strong supporter of the House's budget proposal, which would increase teacher pay and slow down income tax cuts. Part of what Johnson said held the budget up was differing views between the House and Senate about how the economy would be performing in 2026.

"By the time we get back up there for the short session, we're going to have a lot better idea what the economic landscape actually looks like, and I think that is going to give us much more confidence to agree on a tax package," Johnson said.

Johnson added that he intends to try to secure funding in the state budget for an overhaul of Rutherford County's jail, as well as repairs for infrastructure that was damaged during Helene.

Both Hager and Johnson agree a continued focus on Helene recovery is necessary, notably in driving recovery dollars to local governments who have been slow to see reimbursements from FEMA. They both said money is starting to flow, but more help is necessary.

"(The federal government) is too slow in reacting, especially when the small towns don't have the revenue to get these things done. And that's what FEMA, especially, is there for, and I think FEMA has kind of dragged their feet and the state and local people have had to plug the holes," Hager said.

In 2022, Johnson was double-bunked with fellow incumbent David Rogers in the newly redrawn 113th District. Rogers, like Hager, is from Rutherford County, and Johnson was able to win enough votes in the other three counties in the district to easily win the primary despite narrowly losing in Rutherford.

Hager, meanwhile, has also emerged from competitive primaries to reach the General Assembly, winning a four-way race in 2010 when he first went to Raleigh.

The primary election will be held on March 3. The winner will face Mason Rhodes, a Democrat, in November's general election.