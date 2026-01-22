Rock Hill HBCU cancels classes due to threat
Clinton College, a historically Black school in Rock Hill, cancelled classes and campus activities Thursday after receiving a threat that “warranted immediate review and assessment.”
College President Pamela Richardson Wilks said in a letter to the school community that the move was precautionary and "out of an abundance of caution."
There was no information indicating an imminent danger. Wilks said that Clinton College was one of several HBCUs that received similar threats Thursday.