NEWS BRIEFS

Rock Hill HBCU cancels classes due to threat

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published January 22, 2026 at 5:05 PM EST

Clinton College, a historically Black school in Rock Hill, cancelled classes and campus activities Thursday after receiving a threat that “warranted immediate review and assessment.”

College President Pamela Richardson Wilks said in a letter to the school community that the move was precautionary and "out of an abundance of caution."

There was no information indicating an imminent danger. Wilks said that Clinton College was one of several HBCUs that received similar threats Thursday.
Education
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell