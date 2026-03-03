Mecklenburg County Commission incumbents mostly winning fight to stay on board

Most Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners incumbents faced challenges in Tuesday's primary election, which, in the largely Democratic county, will almost certainly determine the eventual winners in November. And in early results, they were — mostly — ahead.

At Large: Eight Democratic candidates are running for the three at-large county commission seats, including incumbents Arthur Griffin, Leigh Altman and Yvette Townsend-Ingraham. All three incumbents held sizable leads in early returns Tuesday night, and looked set to cruise to another term.

Eight Democratic candidates are running for the three at-large county commission seats, including incumbents Arthur Griffin, Leigh Altman and Yvette Townsend-Ingraham. All three incumbents held sizable leads in early returns Tuesday night, and looked set to cruise to another term. District 2: It was a different story in District 2. That's where longtime commissioner Vilma Leake faces a well-funded challenge from Monifa Drayton, who picked up the influential Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg endorsement. Leake trailed Drayton 52.21% to 47.79%, with early votes and about a quarter of precincts reporting.

It was a different story in District 2. That's where longtime commissioner Vilma Leake faces a well-funded challenge from Monifa Drayton, who picked up the influential Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg endorsement. Leake trailed Drayton 52.21% to 47.79%, with early votes and about a quarter of precincts reporting. District 3 Longtime commissioner George Dunlap, who was formerly the county commission chair, is being challenged by Phil Carey. Dunlap led with 82% of the vote.

Longtime commissioner George Dunlap, who was formerly the county commission chair, is being challenged by Phil Carey. Dunlap led with 82% of the vote. District 1: Three Democrats — Jessica Finkel, Morris McAdoo, and Adam Pasiak—are vying for the District 1 seat in North Mecklenburg, open because commissioner Elaine Powell is leaving after her term ends. McAdoo led with 51% of the vote. The winner will face Republican Aaron Marin in November.

