© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Francis Bradley Middle School recognized by Special Olympics, ESPN

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published January 22, 2026 at 5:10 PM EST
James Farrell
/
WFAE
Students at Francis Bradley Middle School celebrate a pair of honors recognizing the school's Unified Sports program.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools middle school was nationally recognized on Thursday for its efforts to provide inclusive sports to students with disabilities.

Francis Bradley Middle School in Huntersville was one of eight in North Carolina to earn a National Banner Award from the Special Olympics, and the only North Carolina school to earn a national award from ESPN recognizing the school’s Unified Sports program.

Bradley’s Unified Sports program pairs students with and without disabilities to participate together in sports such as soccer, basketball, track and more.

“They build friendships, they build bonds, they can travel all over the state, all over the world and create bonds and friendships with people from everywhere,” said the program’s co-lead, Tomeka Curry, who is also an Exceptional Children’s teacher at the school.

Eighth-grader Zymere Bell said he loves running. His mother, Nekosha Reid, said the program helps ensure her son feels included in the school community and gives him a chance to compete.

“No one is left out, you know, you can be who you want to be,” Reid said.

It’s the second time Francis Bradley has earned the Special Olympics honor, and the first time it has earned the ESPN distinction, which goes to the top Unified Champion school in each state.

The Unified program goes beyond sports, says principal Lathan Fowler. Students with disabilities are partnered with other students in the schools who serve as student buddies. Those buddies work with those students in the morning every day and do a variety of activities that help promote self-responsibility, Fowler said.

“Inclusion is all around us,” Fowler said. “And as long as we're including people that may be a little different than us, then, it's helping our society.”

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Education Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell