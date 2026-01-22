Francis Bradley Middle School recognized by Special Olympics, ESPN

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools middle school was nationally recognized on Thursday for its efforts to provide inclusive sports to students with disabilities.

Francis Bradley Middle School in Huntersville was one of eight in North Carolina to earn a National Banner Award from the Special Olympics, and the only North Carolina school to earn a national award from ESPN recognizing the school’s Unified Sports program.

Bradley’s Unified Sports program pairs students with and without disabilities to participate together in sports such as soccer, basketball, track and more.

“They build friendships, they build bonds, they can travel all over the state, all over the world and create bonds and friendships with people from everywhere,” said the program’s co-lead, Tomeka Curry, who is also an Exceptional Children’s teacher at the school.

Eighth-grader Zymere Bell said he loves running. His mother, Nekosha Reid, said the program helps ensure her son feels included in the school community and gives him a chance to compete.

“No one is left out, you know, you can be who you want to be,” Reid said.

It’s the second time Francis Bradley has earned the Special Olympics honor, and the first time it has earned the ESPN distinction, which goes to the top Unified Champion school in each state.

The Unified program goes beyond sports, says principal Lathan Fowler. Students with disabilities are partnered with other students in the schools who serve as student buddies. Those buddies work with those students in the morning every day and do a variety of activities that help promote self-responsibility, Fowler said.

“Inclusion is all around us,” Fowler said. “And as long as we're including people that may be a little different than us, then, it's helping our society.”