Two measles cases confirmed in Mecklenburg County

Public health officials have confirmed two cases of measles in Mecklenburg County, prompting renewed calls for residents to make sure they are up to date on vaccinations as measles cases rise across the Carolinas.

Mecklenburg County Public Health said it is investigating a confirmed case involving an adult who was exposed to measles through contact with a previously confirmed case connected to travel. The adult is recovering at home in isolation, and the contact investigation related to that case has been completed.

Health officials are also investigating a second case involving an unvaccinated child in Mecklenburg County who had contact with a child from Spartanburg, South Carolina, where an outbreak of more than 600 measles cases is ongoing. The child is recovering at home in isolation, and the contact investigation for that case is continuing.

“With measles cases now confirmed in Mecklenburg County, we encourage everyone to get up to date on their MMR vaccine to protect their health and our community,” said Dr. Kimberly Scott, interim director of Mecklenburg County Public Health. “While we have strong vaccine coverage in the county, we continue to see how fast measles can spread with measles cases increasing in the Carolinas. Vaccination is the best tool we have to prevent an outbreak here.”

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, cough, rash and red eyes. Health officials say about 90% of unvaccinated people exposed to measles will become infected, and roughly one in five people who contract the disease in the United States require hospitalization.

Anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with measles is urged to contact a doctor, clinic or emergency department immediately. Officials stress that patients should call ahead before seeking care in person to receive instructions and help prevent further spread of the virus.

The MMR vaccine is widely available through health care providers and retail pharmacies across Mecklenburg County and is also offered at the Mecklenburg County Public Health Immunization Clinic.